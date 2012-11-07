Michael Vick shuts down brother Marcus' Twitter rant

Marcus Vick irritated the wrong people Monday night when he hopped on Twitter to rip the Philadelphia Eagles for failing to keep his brother safe during a 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Lombardi: No confidence in Philly
If Eagles fans could vote on their team, Andy Reid and Michael Vick would be gone, Michael Lombardi says -- and rightly so. **More ...**
"I was playing a football game," Michael said. "That's his opinion. If that's his opinion, that's what he want to say -- you gotta say it in the right way. Through the right outlets."
Michael said he engaged in a "serious heart-to-heart conversation" with his brother and emphasized Marcus isn't his mouthpiece.
"I'm in the middle of a full-fledged football game," he said. "I'm out there battling. I don't know what's going on, what's being said. But I definitely got that corrected."
Marcus apologized Tuesday for his actions.
"I love my brother and it's hard as hell to watch him taking all those shots," he tweeted, "but I'm sorry if I offended anyone and definitely didn't mean to put Mike in a tough spot. I'm not only watching as a fan, I'm watching as his blood."
Older brother has requested that younger brother be more careful with social media. For that, we all can be thankful.