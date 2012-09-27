Michael Vick's woes: What's wrong with Philadelphia Eagles QB?

Every defensive coordinator in the NFL looks to pressure the quarterback to test patience and poise in the pocket. For traditional pocket passers, in particular, the common practice is to bring five- and six-man pressures early in the game to get rushers into the face of the quarterback. For many years against Vick, though, defensive coordinators would avoid bringing heavy pressure consistently for fear of Vick using his remarkable speed and athleticism to flee the pocket for a big gain. This notion has started to change over the past year, with more teams enjoying success with blitz tactics. Vick posted a passer rating of 65.5 against the blitz in 2011 with 11 interceptions, and he has been just as inept this season against pressure. Against the Cardinals last week, he only completed five of 21 passes when the defense sent five or more rushers.