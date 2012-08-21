Michael Vick's contract guarantees shrink after 2012

So, if Vick has another injury-plagued season, the Eagles could pay him the $3 million he's owed and get out from under the remaining $12.5 million in salary. If Vick stays healthy, but the team is not happy with his performance level or upcoming cap number ($16.9 million), they could release him after the Super Bowl, save $15.5 million and go with Nick Foles, Mike Kafka or a different option at quarterback.