Michael Vick's brother vents about Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Vick was being pounded by another defense during Monday night's 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. And his brother wasn't happy about it.
A Twitter user believed to be Marcus Vick sent out a series of tweets during the first half of the game criticizing Michael Vick's offensive line and pleading for the Philadelphia Eagles to trade his brother to a team that can better protect him.
"Please trade my brother," tweeted Marcus Vick, who played one game for the Miami Dolphins in 2006. "We requesting out of Philly!!!! Please please please......"
That tweet later was deleted. Others remained:
The Marcus Vick account isn't verified, though Michael Vick follows it and has tweeted at it in the past, as ProFootballTalk.com pointed out.
Whoever it is, they're making plenty of sense.
UPDATE: Michael Vick was asked after the game about his brother's tweets and said he wasn't aware of them. He didn't seem happy about the contents, though, and denied he wanted to be traded.
"That's something that I'm going to really have to address once I leave here," Vick said. "We're out there fighting as hard as we can, giving it everything that we can. And that's certainly not the case (that I want to be traded). I love each and every guy in that locker room, and if I can make every play right, I would. I know they would do the same. So that's certainly not the case."