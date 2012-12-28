Michael Vick reportedly won't rework Eagles contract

Vick wouldn't publicly comment on the possibility of renegotiating his contract, but his stance hardly is a surprise. Vick is headed for a big pay cut in 2013, but he can maximize his earning potential and options if he becomes a free agent. The Eagles owe Vick $3 million guaranteed on Feb. 6, so they won't be able to wait long to make a decision on him -- unless they paid the guarantee and tried to trade him.