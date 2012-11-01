Michael Vick 'ready to make a playoff run' with Eagles

Andy Reid is sticking with Michael Vick for another week, but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback remains under fire on a team that has failed to live up to expectations.
ESPN's Sal Paolantonio received a text from Vick on Thursday that summed up the mission ahead for the 3-4 Eagles.
Vick has been an active texter this week. On Wednesday, he banged out the following to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer: "It's great to know that I have the support of my coach. It's driving me to work harder and remain focused to help this football team win games."
Vick's attitude isn't the problem. His play has been riddled with too many mental errors and poor decisions.
He's not the only one. The Eagles' defense lacks bite, and we're starting to question Vick's receivers. Doing battle in the NFC East with this collection of smaller pass-catchers has limited the offense. Not everything can be blamed on the quarterback.
Vick's next test comes Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, a team that has allowed 400-plus yards in every game this season. That is welcome medicine for Vick and friends.
Tall order, but if Vick can pull the Eagles out of the dark and make them a playoff team, all this talk about his job security will vanish into the night.