Michael Vick progressing from concussion for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is making slow but steady progress in his recovery from a concussion.
Vick was ruled out for Week 12 by Andy Reid on Saturday, but head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said the quarterback has moved into phase 3 of 5 in the team's concussion recovery protocol, according to the Eagles' team site. At phase 3, Vick is allowed to exercise and get up to a 80 percent target heart rate.
"Every thing's progressing as normal with him," Burkholder said. "He reports no symptoms, no headache, no vision problems, no nausea, no fatigue. He hasn't reported any symptoms after he did his workout today."
Vick is likely to progress to phase 4 on Sunday. His visit to an independent neurologist -- another step in this process -- will probably happen sometime next week. Burkholder said Vick has returned to team meetings.
"If he doesn't have any symptoms tonight we'll start doing some throwing if he's doing OK," Burkholder said. "I'll get a couple receivers he can throw to and do a little workout."
The news is less encouraging for running back LeSean McCoy, who remains in phase 1 of his concussion testing. Though his concussion was initially diagnosed as less severe than Vick's, McCoy has not begun physical exercises and is still experiencing headaches, fatigue and sleep issues. He is not attending team meetings.