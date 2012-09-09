Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles escape with win over Cleveland Browns

NOTES: Browns CB Sheldon Brown left with a shoulder injury in the first quarter and didn't return. ... Browns LB Scott Fujita didn't dress despite the three-game suspension for his role in the New Orleans bounty program being temporarily lifted. ... Reid's 137th win passed Hall of Famer Hank Stram for 22nd on the career wins list. ... Eagles K Alex Henery made a field goal from 42 yards, but missed from 45, ending his consecutive streak at 17, tying David Akers (2001, 2009) for the team record ... The Eagles held the Browns to 210 total yards and 2 of 13 on third downs.