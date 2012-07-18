Michael Vick: Philadelphia Eagles could start dynasty

You'd think Michael Vick would welcome an NFL season in which his Philadelphia Eagles weren't staring up at a mountain of expectations.
Remember, this is the former "Dream Team" we're talking about here. Things didn't go so hot the first time. But Mr. Vick just couldn't help himself Tuesday.
Rapoport: Humbled ... and hungry
"When I look at our football team and what we have on paper, I think about when I was growing up and the great San Francisco 49er teams, the great Green Bay Packer teams, and the great Dallas Cowboy teams, how they just positioned themselves to compete and be one of the best teams out there," Vick said, via CSNPhilly.com.
"I think we have a chance to be that. I think we have a chance to develop a dynasty."
If you want to give Vick a pass here, you factor in that he has given multiple interviews this week -- including to NFL Network -- as he promotes his new book. Some guys talk enough, they're bound to put their foot in their mouth eventually.
But Vick was the quarterback of a team that needed a season-ending four-game winning streak to finish 8-8 in 2011. Before you can be a dynasty, you need a championship. And before you win a championship, you need to make the playoffs.