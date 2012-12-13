Michael Vick passes concussion tests but still out for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick passed the final phase of his concussion tests Wednesday after being cleared by an independent neurologist, NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reported.
However, despite being healthy and able to play, Vick will be inactive for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles later confirmed Vick as inactive, and rookie quarterback Nick Foles will make his fifth consecutive start.
Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is inactive, marking the fourth game he will miss with a concussion. Tight end Brent Celek also is out with a concussion.
Bengals defensive end Mike Johnson will be in uniform despite being listed as questionable with a toe injury, a team source told NFL Network's Stacey Dales. The Bengals later confirmed Johnson would be active.