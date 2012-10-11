Michael Vick owns dog again, he confirms in statement

Michael Vick didn't intend to tell the world that he owned a dog. He just intended to tweet out a picture of his family.
This being 2012, though, someone noticed the picture included a box of dog biscuits in it. That led to the question about whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback now owned a dog. He initially wasn't allowed to do so after serving 18 months in prison on dogfighting charges, but now he can.
"I'm here to strictly talk about football," Vick said.
"I understand the strong emotions by some people about our family's decision to care for a pet," Vick said. "As a father, it is important to make sure my children develop a healthy relationship with animals. I want to ensure that my children establish a loving bond and treat all of God's creatures with kindness and respect. Our pet is well cared for and loved as a member of our family. This is an opportunity to break the cycle. To that end, I will continue to honor my commitment to animal welfare and be an instrument of positive change."
This isn't a subject we expected to ever write about again. We hope it doesn't any re-ignite angry voices that want to legislate Vick's life years after he served his time for his crime.