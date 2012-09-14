 Skip to main content
Michael Vick: No change as Philadelphia Eagles QB

Published: Sep 14, 2012 at 01:51 PM

It's been a bumpy week aboard the Michael Vick bandwagon.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has faced a steady stream of criticism following an uninspired performance in a narrow Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. Vick finished 29-of-56 passing for 317 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also fumbled twice, though both were recovered by the Eagles.

Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 2

Daniel Jeremiah has Week 2's top battles, including Ray Lewis vs. LeSean 

McCoy and Peyton Manning vs. Matt Ryan. **More ...**

Vick faced criticism for evacuating the pocket too quickly against the Browns, commentary that's followed him throughout his career. Of course, this is easy to look past if Vick slicing through the opposing secondary. That didn't happen against the Browns.

"I've been doing it (being a pocket passer) for the last two years, so what's changed?" Vick told USA Today. "Throwing for 3,000 yards in a season don't come from scrambling and throwing on the run.

"I'm not focusing on being a pocket passer," he went on. "I'm focusing on being the best quarterback who can win the game when it's all said and done."

Vick will be one of the most fascinating players to watch, both this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and as the season progresses. It wasn't long ago he was torching defenses and getting buzz as the NFL's best quarterback. The Vick we've seen for most of the past year has been far less impressive.

He deserves more rope, which Andy Reid undoubtedly will allow. But the question of whether or not Vick truly remains a franchise quarterback should be answered in the next three months.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

