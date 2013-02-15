Michael Vick, Nick Foles or Dennis Dixon: Most starts in 2013?

We can't rule out Tony Graziani, Brady Leaf and Joey Harrington becoming part of this QB derby at some point. Here's Chip Kelly using his honeymoon period to play mad scientist, like plenty of coaches who come from college do. "I'm the only one who can make my former collegiate star a great NFL quarterback -- let's go get him!" It always happens. Then the head coach learns quickly that college isn't the NFL and has to adjust.

So is Dennis Dixon really going to start for Philadelphia? Of course not. His best-case scenario is to eventually be the No. 2, because either Vick or Foles is going to be traded at some point. It might not happen until after the draft, when every QB-hungry team who lost out on Alex Smith and didn't get one in a weak QB draft will start inquiring. The Eagles already tipped their hand as to who they'll keep when they intimated Friday that it'd take a lot to pry away Foles. That's the same thing as calling every GM in the league and telling them that Foles is available -- except this way you save on all those long-distance calls.