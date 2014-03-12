Michael Vick might wait until after NFL draft to sign

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is in "no rush" to sign with a team and could wait until after the draft before committing anywhere.
The reason? Vick doesn't want to be a backup, and waiting until after the draft (May 8-10) will give the veteran a clearer picture of which teams are still in the market for a starter.
Josh McCown signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, a move that now makes Vick the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback option on the open market (if he wasn't viewed that way already). The New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders are all possible landing spots at this time, though the Jets still make the most sense.
Rapoport reports there is mutual interest on both sides and Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg -- Vick's former coordinator with the Eagles -- would welcome the QB with open arms. The Jets believe Vick is the perfect fit for a franchise looking for someone to challenge and mentor Geno Smith after an uneven rookie season.
Vick to the Jets makes sense. Whether they're willing to wait for the quarterback is another matter.