Michael Vick meets Philadelphia Eagles' expectations

Published: Sep 30, 2012 at 08:22 PM

If Andy Reid could bottle a performance by Michael Vick, Sunday night's might be it.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback didn't make any plays that will end up on a highlight reel, but Vick delivered a smart, efficient performance in a 19-17 win over the New York Giants.

Vick (19-of-30 passing, 241 yards, one touchdown) took his hits, but he did a better job steering clear of the unnecessary shots, particularly when he left the pocket. He scrambled for a season-high 49 yards, often stepping out of harm's way moments before Giants defenders could do their damage.

This was Vick's first game this season without a turnover and his second straight contest without an interception after throwing six in the first two games. Reid was clearly pleased with his quarterback's decision-making.

"We're making progress in the right direction. I thought he's just been knocking the rust off from not playing," Reid said. "This game is so stinkin' fast. If you have no snaps in the preseason, you come out and you're asked to play at a high level against the football teams we're playing against, particularly the defenses we're playing against, and it's tough.

"It's tough for anybody, as great a player as he is. It's tough. But he found himself tonight and did a nice job with it."

Vick suffered injuries in each of Philadelphia's first two preseason games, and finished the exhibition schedule having thrown just seven passes.

"I'll be honest with you: Missing the preseason did affect me to a certain extent," Vick said. "But now I'm getting into my groove and seeing the field a little better, and the guys around me are helping me. And that's important."

The Eagles have won three of their first four games despite long stretches of ineffectiveness from their quarterback. If Vick really did get his groove back, the Eagles are in a very good place right now.

