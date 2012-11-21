Michael Vick, LeSean McCoy still out of Eagles practice

Philadelphia Eagles fans have given up on the 2012 season, so this news item might be directed more at fantasy owners.
Quarterback Michael Vick and running back LeSean McCoy both missed practice Wednesday as they try to recover from concussions. Both players are in "stage 1" of the post-concussion process, although coach Andy Reid said that Vick was getting closer to Stage 2. McCoy still has a headache.
Reid indicated that Bryce Brown will likely start at running back if McCoy is out against the Carolina Panthers on "Monday Night Football". All signs point toward Brown getting the nod because McCoy doesn't seem close to being cleared for contact. There's no sense risking his long-term health for this team.
Reid said earlier this week that Vick will start if healthy. Rookie Nick Foles struggled in his first start, but we're a little surprised the Eagles don't want to see what the kid can do.