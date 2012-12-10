Michael Vick, LeSean McCoy pass concussion tests

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia reported Monday that Vick and McCoy have passed their baseline concussion tests. The Eagles later told NFL.com and NFL Network that Vick and McCoy will try to practice Tuesday, and if all goes well, they will see an independent neurologist.
Vick has been out since suffering a concussion in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. McCoy hasn't played since suffering his own concussion in Week 11 against the Washington Redskins.
Eagles coach Andy Reid already has announced quarterback Nick Foles as his starter for the duration of the season, which means Vick might not play in Philadelphia's final three games, barring an injury to the rookie.
McCoy presumably has a clearer path back to the Eagles' starting lineup, though it will be interesting to see if the team takes a conservative approach with its top offensive player given its 4-9 record. Bryce Brown came down to Earth in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he has shown ability.
Another factor is the Week 15 schedule. The Eagles play Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a short week that can stand in the way of McCoy and Vick suiting up.