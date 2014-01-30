Michael Vick: I'll 'absolutely' be a Week 1 starter

NEW YORK -- Michael Vick doesn't know where he'll end up next season. Wherever he lands, he doesn't expect to be a backup.
Around The League caught up with the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Wednesday at the Super Bowl Media Center, where he was visiting the NFL.com/Live set at Radio Row.
Vick didn't skip a beat when we asked if he believed he'd be a starter come Week 1 in September.
"Absolutely," he replied. "I can't see no other way."
Given the Gotham setting, we asked if the Jets might be a good fit in his quest to get back to the top of an NFL depth chart.
"I don't know," he said. "Who knows? What I am is really excited about the opportunity to play again in 2014 and that's what's important."
Vick is unlikely to have many options as a starter, but the Jets are an intriguing potential fit as free agency nears. Geno Smith had an up-and-down rookie season, and general manager John Idzik has not committed to Smith as the team's starter in 2014.
Vick, 33, would make a lot of sense as a stopgap for Rex Ryan. Then again, the quarterback's infamous baggage might not be worth the trouble for a Jets team that's afraid to invite the circus back to town.