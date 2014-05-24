Michael Vick: I can take New York Jets to Super Bowl

He's trying to play the role of the good soldier, conceding that the New York Jets' starting quarterback job is Geno Smith's to lose.
He also believes he's the man to take the Jets to their first Super Bowl since Joe Namath solidified the AFL-NFL merger with his memorable guarantee.
"I just feel like I can help any football team, any organization, particularly this football team, get to a Super Bowl," Vick told the New York Daily News on Thursday. "It's tough at this stage of my career because I still feel like I'm a fairly young player and I can still keep up. People make it seem like I'm getting older and things are not the same. I beg to differ."
Although Smith believes he is indeed competing with Vick, it's evident that the organization will stand behind the younger quarterback barring a faceplant this summer.
"I think Geno is going to be the starter. I think he is going to start this season off," Vick added. "I think Geno has every opportunity to go out and have success. He is going to get that opportunity."
What Vick didn't say is implied: He will step right in if Smith fails to take advantage of that opportunity.
Vick wants to mentor Smith and be a team leader, but he also has designs on taking the reins again before the sun sets on his NFL career.
