Michael Vick hurts thumb in Eagles' preseason opener

Vick left Thursday night's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter with an injury to the thumb on his left (throwing) hand after he hit it on teammate Jason Kelce's helmet. Vick was seen wincing when he came off the field, and trainers looked at his hand after he came to the Eagles' sideline.
NFL.com and NFL Network's Kimberly Jones later reported that Vick was soaking his left thumb in ice water but appeared to be in good spirits.
The Eagles were down 10-0 when Vick left the game. Starting defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins also left the game with a hamstring injury. This is the last thing they wanted in their first preseason game.
UPDATE: Jones reported that X-rays taken on Vick's thumb at halftime were negative, and the Eagles went on to defeat the Steelers 24-23 on a 51-yard Alex Henery field goal with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
"I heard a pop, and I didn't know if it was my thumb or from the collision," Vick told The Associated Press. "I was hoping it wasn't anything severe. I should practice on Saturday."