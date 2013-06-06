Around the League

Presented By

Michael Vick hopes Chip Kelly picks Eagles' QB by camp

Published: Jun 06, 2013 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Michael Vick doesn't like having to split quarterback reps at Philadelphia Eagles practice. He hopes he won't have to do so much longer.

"Hopefully, (coach) Chip (Kelly) makes a decision before training camp, and we won't have to answer that question," Vick told Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia on Thursday, "so we can go out there as quarterbacks and just focus on this season and not answer questions about competition every day."

Debate: Most enticing QB battle?

Chip-Kelly-130606-65x90.jpg

Which team has the most intriguing quarterback competition: the tabloid-friendly Jets or Chip Kelly's Eagles? More ...

The obvious reaction: Kelly is very unlikely to name a starter by camp. So how will Vick respond then?

"I won't want to continue to answer those questions," Vick said. "I won't continue to answer those questions until Chip makes a decision."

These comments came on the same day Vick admitted he doesn't like sharing first-team snaps at practice.

"It's tough," Vick said after the Eagles' mandatory minicamp ended. "I have to continue to be a professional and put my feelings and emotions to the side and just continue to compete. But it's hard. I would be lying if I said it wasn't, but that's just what I have to deal with, and I'm going to keep dealing with it until I see otherwise."

Any quarterback would be lying if he said he liked splitting reps, so we don't think those comments amounted to much. But Vick's request for Kelly to make a decision is different. The comments sure sound like Vick trying to send a message to his coach. It sounds like Vick is growing increasingly frustrated with the fact that Nick Foleshas a legitimate chance to win the starting job.

Vick and Kelly haven't spoken about the quarterback's feelings, but Kelly is sure to know soon. And the message might not be well received. Vick said he isn't worried about any backlash if he stops answering questions about the quarterback competition.

"Why not? Who cares?" Vick told CSNPhilly.com. "Y'all (in the media) kill me anyway, whether it's right or wrong."

Vick should be more concerned about his coach's reaction. Kelly might not appreciate messages being sent through the media.

The CSNPhilly.com reporter showed Vick the quotes after he said them and reminded the quarterback that he was speaking on the record. Vick responded by asking the reporter to print his request that Kelly settle on a starter.

Now that's sending a message.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW