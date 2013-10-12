Michael Vick highly unlikely for Philadelphia Eagles

Chip Kelly hoped to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers guessing on the subject of Michael Vick, but the jig is up.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is highly unlikely to play Sunday because of the hamstring injury he suffered last week against the New York Giants, according to a team source. Nick Foles will make his first official start of the season.
Vick flew with the team to Tampa, but Rapoport noted the veteran passer might miss multiple games. He practiced on a limited basis this week, but Vick didn't really open it up running the ball.
"Right now, still working to get back to it -- get to 100 percent, you know," Vick told CSN Philly after arriving at the team hotel Saturday night. "So it's going to be a long road."
It seemed obvious Foles would get the nod, despite Kelly suggesting he might wait until one minute before kickoff to pick a quarterback. With the Eagles so dependent on Vick's legs, a cautious approach makes sense. Foles isn't nearly as dynamic on the ground, but he capably filled in against the New York Giants and gives Philly a presence in the passing game.
The loser here, of course, is running back LeSean McCoy, who will be keyed on from beginning to end by Tampa's underrated defense.