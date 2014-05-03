Michael Vick: Geno Smith is New York Jets' starting QB

Jets quarterback Michael Vick says there won't be a fight with Geno Smith over New York's top job under center.
"Geno's the starting quarterback for that football team," Vick said Saturday, per The Star-Ledger. "Ultimately our goal is to try to help Geno become the best quarterback that he can be. Myself and (third-stringer Matt Simms) are all trying to put him in a position where he can get better from Year One to Year Two."
That flies in the face of LeSean McCoy's assessment, but Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg hinted last week that signing Vick was motivated largely by a desire to help Smith develop into a franchise passer.
"We brought Mike in to compete, to push Geno, and to make Geno the very best he can make him and I want to make sure Mike was ready for that," Mornhinweg said Tuesday. "I had Mike for a year with Donovan (McNabb) there (in Philadelphia). I think this thing is going to work beautifully."
Mornhinweg also acknowledged that Smith would "get a few more reps" during the team's offseason activities but said if Vick is "called upon to play when he's called upon to play, I expect Mike Vick to play at a real high level."
At age 34, Vick wasn't brought to town to create waves and make demands. We're bound to see both passers this season, but the Jets -- here in May -- haven't given up on making Smith their starter of the future.
