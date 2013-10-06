Michael Vick exits Eagles' win with hamstring injury

At the top of the list was quarterback Michael Vick, who left the Eagles' 36-21 victory over the Giants with a hamstring injury and was replaced by backup Nick Foles. Vick appeared to tweak his hamstring on a second-quarter run. He stayed on the field to finish the drive but later sat with his head in his hands as the half ticked away.
Vick didn't return to the game. Foles went 16-of-25 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Vick's place.
For the Giants, running back David Wilson left the game with a neck injury and didn't return. That left the ancient Brandon Jacobs to serve as New York's main back for the remainder of the contest.