Michael Vick: Eagles dedicate season to Garrett Reid

On the day Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reidreturned to practice, Michael Vick discussed how the events of the past four days has changed the team's vision.
"Our entire season will be dedicated to Garrett," Vick said Wednesday, via Phillymag.com. "And I'm personally dedicating my season to coach and to my teammates. This season will be dedicated to Garrett starting tomorrow."
Garrett Reid was found dead in his dorm at Lehigh University on Sunday morning. Reid buried his son on Tuesday and rejoined the Eagles at practice on Wednesday. The Eagles open their preseason schedule on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I was a bit surprised, but everybody is entitled to what they want to do, and how they feel," Vick said. "We don't know what he's feeling or his means of dealing with certain things. Everybody deals with situations differently."
Reid was the driving force in bringing Vick to Philadelphia following his release in prison in 2009, and it's obvious a strong bond has formed between the men. Reid is going through a difficult time, but coaching can be a sanctuary for a football lifer like him.