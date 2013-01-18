Michael Vick, Eagles coach Chip Kelly reportedly met

Chip Kelly now is locked in with the Philadelphia Eagles. A top order of business is deciding what to do with quarterback Michael Vick.
Kelly apparently is wasting no time trying to figure that out. Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, ProFootballTalk reported that Kelly and Vick met Friday, though no decision was made on the quarterback's future. The Eagles aren't expected to make a decision in the "immediate future."
This process won't extend too long, however. The Eagles will be locked into $3 million of Vick's $15.5 million base salary if he's still on the roster by Feb. 6. That deadline might double as Kelly's deadline for deciding if he wants Vick leading his offense on his maiden voyage in the NFL.
The Eagles could hold on to Vick, then try to trade him when the new league year kicks off March 12, though Vick's unwillingness to renegotiate his salary could make him a hard sell to another team. One potential landing spot is the New York Jets, who hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg in the same position Friday. The New York Daily News reports a reunion between Vick and Mornhinweg is "unlikely as of right now."
Kelly and Vick have the potential to make sweet music. Of course, that all depends which version of Vick we're talking about.