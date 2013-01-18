Michael Vick, Eagles coach Chip Kelly reportedly met

The Eagles could hold on to Vick, then try to trade him when the new league year kicks off March 12, though Vick's unwillingness to renegotiate his salary could make him a hard sell to another team. One potential landing spot is the New York Jets, who hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg in the same position Friday. The New York Daily News reports a reunion between Vick and Mornhinweg is "unlikely as of right now."