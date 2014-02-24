Michael Vick could land with New York Jets

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that, based on conversations in the past week, it's clear the Jets are viewed as a legitimate possible landing spot for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, according to sources informed of the Jets' thinking.
Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg is Vick's former offensive coordinator with the Eagles. According to Rapoport, the understanding is that there is "mutual respect" between the two men. Vick is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.
Vick's experience and professionalism is seen as a positive for Jets quarterback Geno Smith, who went through his rookie season without a legitimate backup quarterback on the roster. Vick also would provide true competition for Smith, who hasn't received a vote of confidence from the organization after an up-and-down rookie campaign.
Vick's star has lost some luster in recent years due to continued injury issues and the rise of Nick Foles in Philadelphia. But like soon-to-be free-agent signal-caller Josh McCown (another reported potential target), Vick makes a lot of sense for the Jets, who are looking for a veteran short-term fix in their quarterback room.
Speaking of McCown -- who spent 2013 with the Bears -- Rapoport also reported Monday that Chicago and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have strong interest in signing the quarterback, according to a source informed of the player's options.
Finally, file this under "For What It's Worth." Rex Ryan, along with brother Rob, spent time in the box of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Reid, of course, was Vick's coach in Philadelphia from 2009 to 2012.
You think No. 7 came up?
*The latest "Around The League Podcast" taped live from the NFL Scouting Combine with all the latest free agency and draft news. *