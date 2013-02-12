Michael Vick confident he can still rush for 1,000 yards

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback believes he can return to being a 1,000-yard rusher with his new coach.
"I've watched Chip for a long time and I've watched Oregon have success," Vick said on ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike in the Morning" on Tuesday. "That doesn't mean it's going to correlate directly over into the NFL, but I just felt change was good and I'd take my chances. When I was in the league for 5-6 years things started to transition and the Wildcat became relevant ... not necessarily being in the Wildcat but you know the type of offenses being ran now in which a lot of guys are having success at I ran in 2006 and I ran for 1,000 yards doing it.
"I feel I can still do that. To what level? I don't know, but I feel I can do it at a high level."
Vick ran for a career-high 1,039 yards in his final year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, but no one knows exactly what Kelly's offense will look like in the NFL. Some doubt the frenetic pace can be duplicated.
"You have to give it a chance before you can count it out," Vick said. "Talking to Chip for the first time, even though we couldn't talk X's and O's, I could tell he was innovative. That's what it's all about in this league. It's not about just lining up week-in and week-out and doing things that become redundant and teams start to pick up on. You have to be able to change up from week to week and I think Chip will be able to do that.
"That's what's important, being able to adjust and adapt week in and week out and make that transition."
The one basic we know is that read-option facets work better with athletic, mobile quarterbacks. Vick fits that mold. That's all we know at this point.