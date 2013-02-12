Michael Vick confident he can still rush for 1,000 yards

"You have to give it a chance before you can count it out," Vick said. "Talking to Chip for the first time, even though we couldn't talk X's and O's, I could tell he was innovative. That's what it's all about in this league. It's not about just lining up week-in and week-out and doing things that become redundant and teams start to pick up on. You have to be able to change up from week to week and I think Chip will be able to do that.