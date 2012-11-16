Michael Vick (concussion) out, Nick Foles in for Eagles

Jeremiah: Ranking backup QBs
Nick Foles will get his chance to start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, as we expected all week.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network reported Friday morning that Michael Vick is out for this week's game against the Washington Redskins. Eagles head trainer Rick Burkholder later confirmed Vick will not play.
Rapoport also reported Vick wasn't even close to playing, and has been resting at home most of the week.
"With concussions, they're all different," Burkholder said after Friday's practice. "We needed to take it day by day. His two concussions he's had with us have been different."
Foles spoke with reporters after Friday's practice session, saying he was working hard to prepare for his first NFL start.
"I assume there will be butterflies -- nerves -- but I'm going to keep working hard, keep studying the playbook, keep watching game film," Foles said. "The more you know about something, the more the nerves go down."
The big question with Vick: When will he play again? Reid said that Vick suffered a "significant concussion" and reports suggest that Reid wants to see how Foles handles the starting job. If Reid could make Foles look like a "quarterback of the future" it's possible that the embattled coach could complete the biggest Hail Mary of his career: Keeping his job for another year.
At 3-6, the Eagles are only two games back of the division-leading New York Giants in the loss column. Any remote chance for contention in the NFC East has to start with a win in Washington on Sunday. Yeah, we have our doubts that the Eagles can make a run.