Michael Vick: Chip Kelly taught me how to hold football

Like a powerful freight train with no emergency brake, the honeymoon period between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chip Kelly rolls on with seemingly unstoppable force.
We've heard about the practices that play like "choreographed opera," the delicious magic smoothies and those catchy Nicki Minaj-loaded playlists. Now the Iggles' Football Jesus has shown Michael Vick -- a quarterback with 102 regular-season starts -- how to properly hold a football.
What has new coach Chip Kelly brought to Eagles practices? Speed, speed and more speed, Albert Breer says. **More ...**
Is there anything this man cannot do?
"Chip told me how to run with the football the other day," Vick said recently, according to Phillymag.com. "He taught me how to run with the football and how to carry the football, and I think it's something that you just have to work on."
Vick was addressing his turnover issues in recent seasons. He has 32 fumbles in his last 35 games, leading to 12 turnovers.
"The other day, I broke out in the pocket, and the first thing Chip told me was to tuck the football," Vick said. "So I showed him how I was running with it, and he looked at it and he knocked the ball right out of my hands. And he was like, 'Hold it like this.'
"And what he told me felt comfortable. I had a tighter grip on the football. That should secure that problem as long as I work on it. Like I said, you're always a work in progress, and even when you think you know it all, sometimes you don't. The people who feel like they know everything, they don't."
Of course, Vick's sentiment surely doesn't include Kelly, a man who probably could walk across the Delaware River to get to Eagles headquarters if he had to.