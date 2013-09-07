Michael Vick: Cary Williams shouldn't be 'hot-headed'

First, the cornerback caused a kerfuffle when he skipped optional workouts. He then got kicked out of a joint practice with the New England Patriots for fighting, and on Thursday, he scuffled -- in front of cameras -- with teammate Riley Cooper.
Quarterback Michael Vick, the Eagles' authority figure and team leader, said Williams needs to calm down because his actions aren't helping the team.
"I know after yesterday, Cary understands that we need him on the football field, not to be hot-headed at times," Vick said Friday, per CSN Philadelphia. "We know he's a guy who's very into his work and what we do, and he can't be high-strung all the time. He's got to stay even-keel like everybody else, just out of respect for the game more than anything."
Thursday's skirmish was viewed from the outside as a recall of the lingering bitterness over Cooper's racially insensitive comment this offseason. Vick said the team moved on the moment the fight ended, and Williams and Cooper practiced without incident the rest of the day.
"We've got to focus on football," Vick said. "We've got to focus on winning this game. Cary's OK. He understands that he has to control his temper sometimes, we all do, but we all are men at the end of the day and sometimes tempers do flare, but that's normal."