Michael Vick: Already known Geno Smith is Jets' starter

The disconnect between the New York Jets and Michael Vick over the team's alleged quarterback competition continues unabated.
As the Jets reported for training camp Wednesday, coach Rex Ryan reiterated his intention to allow the battle to "play out" between Vick and Geno Smith over the next month.
Fully aware that the Jets plan to send 70-75 percent of the first-team reps in Smith's direction, Vick suggested once again that there is no legitimate competition at quarterback.
"I think that's already been addressed as far as who the starter is," Vick said Wednesday, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "There's no more speculation about that."
Vick firmly believes he's still a "premier quarterback in this league." He envisions himself leading the Jets to the Super Bowl.
His ongoing refusal to publicly toe the company line also implies that he was promised an open competition upon signing with the Jets.
As Ryan and Vick serve and volley semantics, Mehta astutely points out that the only competition is the "two-man grudge match between Good Geno and Bad Geno," with Vick as an "innocent bystander."
As long as Smith doesn't faceplant in preseason action, he will be under center in Week 1. If "Bad Geno" resurfaces before Halloween, Vick will be there to pick up the pieces.
