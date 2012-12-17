Michael Vick accepts Philadelphia Eagles' backup role

Michael Vick knows Andy Reid won't be moving rookie quarterback Nick Foles out of the Philadelphia Eagles' starting lineup for the remainder of the season.
That makes Vick the most well-compensated backup quarterback on the planet. It can't be easy for him to deal with, but Vick told reporters Monday he'll do his best to support Foles and third-string QB Trent Edwards.
"I'm a competitor, and I've always felt like and will continue to feel like I'm one of the best and can play at a high level ... I want to be out there," Vick said, via the Philadelphia Daily News. "I want to play, but it's just not the ideal situation right now. ... I have to accept my role, accept it like a man, continue to find positives out of it."
Vick spoke to the media for the first time since suffering a concussion on Nov. 11. Vick certainly is aware this could be the end of his time with the Eagles, who can cut him loose after the season without taking any salary-cap hit in 2013. When asked if he'd ever come back to the team as a backup, Vick replied he didn't know and would talk with his agent.
"I have a lot of football left in me, a lot left in my tank ... the future will take care of itself," he said.
That's the safe answer for Vick, who's smart enough to realize he gains nothing by sniping at the Eagles now. Vick will be elsewhere in 2013, playing for a team that will be thrilled to name him the starter on the day he's acquired.
On balance, the marriage between the Vick and Eagles has been a successful one. It just wasn't built to last.