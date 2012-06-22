Michael Turner says he's still in shape for Falcons

The conversation about Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner this offseason has been consistent. The team wants to lighten his load. It looks like it will go to more of a committee approach with Jason Snelling and Jacquizz Rodgers getting more carries this year.
Unbeknownst to us, the conversation in Atlanta about Turner has also been about his weight. A sports talk radio station recently said that Turner was overweight, a claim he denied in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.
"Same as I've always been, Nothing's different," Turner said.
The power running back plays at 247 pounds. The team has noted that he's often worn down late in the season. Despite Pete Prisco's love for Turner, the former San Diego Charger is in the downward phase of his career. He beats up on bad teams -- which is great for fantasy owners -- but struggles badly against top defenses.
Look for this to be Turner's first healthy season in Atlanta where he's given fewer than 300 carries, regardless of his weight.