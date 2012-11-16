Michael Turner adjusts to new pass-happy Falcons

Michael Turner had been the focal point of the Atlanta Falcons offense since he signed in 2008. Not anymore.
Turner was one yard shy of 1,700 that first year and is coming off back-to-back 1,300-yard campaigns.
The Falcons' offense, however, has shifted to a pass-first scheme and Turner is on pace to fall short of the 1,000-yard plateau. He'd dealing with it, though.
"It's different for me," Turner told the Atlanta Journal Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "But 'get in where you fit it.' Do your role. Roles change all the time. Rolls change from week to week. You just have to be able to adjust."
Turner, 30, actually led the league in rush attempts in 2008 and 2010. The Falcons evolved, though, as the NFL became a passing league. It was clear the organization was headed in that direction when it moved up to draft Julio Jones.
"Oh yeah, it was talked about," Turner said about the shift. "It's been talked about for years, but this year it's finally showing. But there's nothing I can do really.
"Everything is revolving around the quarterback and we have a great one and he's striving to be elite. You have to let him do his thing."