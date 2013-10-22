Michael Robinson re-signs with Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. -- Pro Bowl fullback Michael Robinson is back with the Seattle Seahawks after being cut by the team during training camp.
What came to light Tuesday, as Robinson spoke at the Seahawks practice facility, was the seriousness of his illness during training camp that caused him to be hospitalized twice and to lose 30 pounds.
Robinson was signed by the Seahawks after Derrick Coleman suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle placed Spencer Ware, out since Week 2 with a high-ankle sprain, on injured reserve.
Robinson said his illness was a bad reaction to a prescription medication and dehydration. He initially thought he was just coming down with the flu, but the illness became serious enough that doctors were concerned about how his liver and kidneys were functioning.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press