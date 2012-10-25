Michael Oher, Baltimore Ravens begin contract talks

Oher entered the NFL as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2009 draft with big expectations and a bigger reputation from "The Blind Side." He has started every game for the Ravens despite being switched back and forth from right tackle to left tackle. Oher has allowed two sacks, six quarterback hits and 13 pressures this season and has been flagged four times. Pro Football Focus has Oher tied with Joe Staley as the No. 37 tackle in pass-blocking efficiency.