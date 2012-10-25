Michael Oher, Baltimore Ravens begin contract talks

The Baltimore Ravens have begun contract talks with left tackle Michael Oher, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Oher, 26, has the 2013 season remaining on his five-year, $12.799 million rookie contract.
"I love it here," Oher said. "It's a great organization, great city. I would love to finish out here. That's up to the organization. Without a doubt my ears are open."
Oher entered the NFL as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2009 draft with big expectations and a bigger reputation from "The Blind Side." He has started every game for the Ravens despite being switched back and forth from right tackle to left tackle. Oher has allowed two sacks, six quarterback hits and 13 pressures this season and has been flagged four times. Pro Football Focus has Oher tied with Joe Staley as the No. 37 tackle in pass-blocking efficiency.
Oher is a quality starter who hasn't quite developed into the dominant left tackle many believed he would be. He seems like the kind of guy that could be a Ravens lifer, similar to Jeff Backus in Detroit. Solid and dependable, but not phenomenal. The price tag will be the deciding factor.