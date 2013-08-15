Michael Jenkins released by New England Patriots

The youth movement in New England continues. Veteran wide receiver Michael Jenkins was released by the Patriots on Thursday, the team announced.
Bill Belichick continues to jettison replacement-level receivers from the roster, which is a huge sign of confidence for his rookie trio of Aaron Dobson, Kenbrell Thompkins and Josh Boyce. The team also released Donald Jones and Lavelle Hawkins earlier this offseason.
Can Tom Brady and the Pats subtract stars like Wes Welker and be even better? Bucky Brooks explains how it all adds up. **More ...**
Jenkins ran with the starting unit for much of organized team activities but struggled to make an impact or stay fully healthy in training camp. It looks like Tom Brady's top five receivers will include Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and the three rookies. (Matthew Slater should make the team as a special-teamer.)
As we noted in Wednesday's Around The League Podcast AFC East Preview, the Patriots have a good chance to withstand all the offensive turnover because their defense could be better than it has been since 2004. It might take time for the young receiver group to round into form, but the organization continues to show a ton of confidence in them. Actions always speak loudest.