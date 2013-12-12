Michael Irvin on RGIII: Would they bench Andrew Luck?

We're a day removed from Robert Griffin III's stunning benching for the rest of the season, but the story isn't slowing down.
On Thursday, Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan surprisingly voiced his disappointment with the benching. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Griffin was "extremely angry" about the development and added that some Redskins coaches want to be put out of their misery and just get fired.
The decision to sit Griffin remains a confusing one. The Redskinssaid they won't even play him if Kirk Cousins and Rex Grossman get hurt. On NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Kickoff," Michael Irvin said that Mike Shanahan shouldn't get the benefit of the doubt because of the coach's history of problems with star players in Washington.
"You are tearing him down," Irvin said of Griffin. "I doubt that any man could come back from this -- walking around three weeks around these guys that you have to lead."
We could transcribe more, but Irvin's words are better in video, not print: