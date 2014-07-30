Michael Irvin, Cris Carter named Pro Bowl captains

The Pro Bowl will enter its second year using the draft format when players head to Arizona prior to Super Bowl XLIX.
Two Hall of Fame wide receivers -- Michael Irvin and Cris Carter -- have been selected as the alumni captains, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Last season marked the first "unconferenced" Pro Bowl, in which players were drafted by captains Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. The dynamic of teammates playing against each other added an interesting element to the all-star contest. Team Rice defeated Team Sanders 22-21, in one of the more competitive Pro Bowl games in recent memory.
