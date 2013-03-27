Around the League

Michael Huff, Baltimore Ravens reach 3-year contract

Published: Mar 27, 2013 at 05:45 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

The Baltimore Ravens watched a lot of well-known players walk out the door over the last few weeks. Now they are bringing in veterans to replace them at fair prices. Heck, the Ravens might have found upgrades.

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with former Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the contract is a three-year deal worth $6 million.

The move makes a ton of sense. Huff, 30, is a lot younger than Ed Reed. Huff also provides similar center-field ability and can line up at cornerback if necessary.

Huff, who also visited with the Dallas Cowboys, has played at a high level for much of his career on the Raiders. (However, he has declined somewhat recently.) He might not be a difference-maker at this stage of his career, but he upgrades a very thin safety position for Baltimore. He's a smart, attacking player who often has been lost on awful defenses.

General manager Ozzie Newsome is showing once again why he's one of the best in the business. Which twosome would you rather have: Elvis Dumervil and Huff or Paul Kruger and Ed Reed?

It's a close call, but we'd give the slight edge to Dumervil and Huff. That's especially true when you consider the Ravens didn't have to give Dumervil a ton of long-term money. The Ravens waited out the market, and they found value.

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported earlier this week that the Ravens planned to overhaul their defense all along this offseason. It was a conscious decision because the defense didn't play particularly well for most of last season.

Newsome's overhauls usually work. He has earned the benefit of the doubt.

UPDATE: The Ravensannounced Thursday that Huff signed his contract.

