Michael Hoomanawanui to re-sign with Patriots

The bane of announcers, Hoomanawanui will sign a two-year contract to remain in New England, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, according to a source informed of the deal.
The Patriots are thin at the tight end position, especially with Rob Gronkowski's health problems last season.
Hoomanawanui is a strong blocker, but he's mediocre in the passing game. Bill Belichick still might add a pass-catching target in the draft.
