Michael Crabtree uncertain about 49ers future

When asked Wednesday if he wants to return to the 49ers in 2015, impending free-agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree didn't exactly radiate excitement over the proposition.
Formerly Colin Kaepernick's go-to receiver, Crabtree has been a part of the 49ers' problem this season.
Struggling to get open and rarely making defenders miss after the catch, he has managed to top 50 yards in just six of 15 games. The receiver Harbaugh has raved about as the best catcher with the most reliable hands in history is also among the league leaders in drops.
In short, he's not the same player he was prior to 2013 Achilles surgery. Crabtree has insisted that an early-season foot injury is not an issue, even if Game Rewind suggests otherwise.
Reviewing the total package, Crabree's free-agent stock has plummeted over the past four months.
