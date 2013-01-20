Michael Crabtree not distracted by sex assault probe

In the afterglow of Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree dismissed the idea he was distracted by his off-the-field issues this week.
"No distractions, baby, it's football," Crabtree told NFL.com's Jeff Darlington on the field immediately after the game. "This is what I do for a living. I play ball."
Crabtree echoed those comments in the locker room, telling Newsday's Tom Rock: "Stuff is going to happen, you know? It's just how you react and how you bounce back."
Crabtree was interviewed by San Francisco police for two hours as part of a sexual assault investigation. A league source "highly, highly doubted" Crabtree will face charges, according to ESPN.com. A second woman came forward to back Crabtree's version of events on the night in question, ESPN.com reported, leading the 49ers to believe the investigation will not go any further.
Crabtree flew with the team to Atlanta and started in the 28-24 win that advanced San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII. Crabtree had six receptions for 57 yards in the game, losing a fumble near the Falcons' goal line in the third quarter.