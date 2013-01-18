Michael Crabtree interviewed in sexual assault probe

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree has been questioned by police regarding a sexual assault allegation, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network. Police said the alleged assault occurred in a city hotel room early Sunday.
Officer Gordon Shyy told NFL.com that Crabtree was interviewed earlier this week. The victim did not contact police until a few days after the alleged assault, after which police interviewed Crabtree with his lawyer present.
The officer did not provide details as far as a timeline for the investigation, only noting that it is "active" and Crabtree is being cooperative.
The 49ers arrived in Atlanta on Friday night in advance of the NFC Championship Game. NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Saturday, via a 49ers source, that Crabtree did indeed make the trip to Atlanta with the team.
Crabtree's attorney said in a media release that Crabtree had met with police and provided a statement.
"Michael fully cooperated with the inspectors and will continue to do so throughout this investigation. We have confidence in the process," attorney Joshua Bentley said in the release.
The 49ers released the following statement on the matter: "We are aware of the allegation against Michael and understand that he has fully cooperated with authorities. The 49ers take such matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time as the legal process is ongoing. Additional requests for comment should be directed to Michael's attorney."
The San Francisco Chronicle and Comcast SportsNet Bay Area report that Crabtree is expected to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Crabtree has not been detained or arrested, and he has agreed to make himself available for possible further interviews about an assault.
No other information is available at this time, but we'll continue to update the situation as news warrants.