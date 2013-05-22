Michael Crabtree injury has 49ers' pass attack reeling

» Kaepernick will have to get more comfortable throwing to Vernon Davis, who's now the most dangerous weapon in the 49ers' passing attack. Davis concentrated on blocking once Crabtree emerged as Kaepernick's go-to receiver, but he's just 19 games removed from a three-game stretch in which he torched the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants for 18 receptions, 410 yards and four touchdowns to close out the 2011 season.