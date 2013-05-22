Around the League

Presented By

Michael Crabtree injury has 49ers' pass attack reeling

Published: May 22, 2013 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is in for a rough adjustment period after Michael Crabtreetore his Achilles tendon during Tuesday's practice.

Kaepernick's late-season reliance on Crabtree can't be overstated. In the 10 games in which Kaepernick started, Crabtree was targeted a whopping 92 times compared to 39 apiece for Vernon Davis and Randy Moss.

Instant Debate: The pressure is on ...

geno-smith-130521-il.jpg

Which rookie faces the most daunting spotlight in 2013? Our analysts debate, with Jets QB Geno Smith topping the list. More ...

Crabtree finally emerged as a big-time NFL receiver under Kaepernick, showing elite hands and run-after-catch ability. He averaged seven receptions, 103 yards and nearly a touchdown over the final eight games of the regular season and playoffs. Crabtree's 16-game averages when Kaepernick received starter's snaps projected to 96 receptions, 1,382 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those kind of numbers will leave players, coaches and even fantasy football fans wondering what Crabtree's injury means.

Now that we've established Crabtree's dominance with Kaepernick, the question is what the 49ers will do to make up for his absence. With Mario Manningham and Kyle Williams returning from anterior cruciate ligament injuries, the 49ers' depth chart is shallow. Let's take a look at the options.

» The Anquan Boldin trade suddenly takes on more importance, though we shouldn't expect a repeat of his postseason dominance on a new team. Boldin can win with physicality, but he's another year older after struggling to separate from coverage the past couple of seasons.

» Kaepernick will have to get more comfortable throwing to Vernon Davis, who's now the most dangerous weapon in the 49ers' passing attack. Davis concentrated on blocking once Crabtree emerged as Kaepernick's go-to receiver, but he's just 19 games removed from a three-game stretch in which he torched the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants for 18 receptions, 410 yards and four touchdowns to close out the 2011 season.

» The 49ers have young talent in 2012 first-round draft pick A.J. Jenkins and 2013 fourth-rounder Quinton Patton, but are either of them ready to join Boldin in the starting lineup? Might the team consider bringing back Randy Moss or Braylon Edwards? The available free-agent list is sparse behind Brandon Lloyd, featuring the likes of Laurent Robinson, Ramses Barden, Steve Breaston, Devery Henderson and Austin Collie.

» If general manager Trent Baalke opts to go the trade route, he's armed with a bevy of extra draft picks. Nate Washington of the Tennessee Titans was available earlier in the offseason and probably still could be had for a mid- to late-round pick. Heavy contracts would stand in the way of a Santonio Holmes or Robert Meachem trade.

No matter how the 49ers move to replace Crabtree, his absence will be felt, even on a deep and talented roster. The silver lining is San Francisco's creative coaching staff has proven capable of winning with a variety of styles.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW