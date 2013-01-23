Michael Crabtree allegations reportedly not holding up

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree has not yet been cleared following a chances of avoiding punishment.
A San Francisco law enforcement source told the San Francisco Chronicle that Crabtree's accuser was one of three women with him in a hotel room on the night Crabtree is accused of assaulting the victim. The other two women have reportedly said that Crabtree didn't assault anyone.
On top of that, investigators have reportedly found no physical evidence for the attack. The accuser went to police four days after the party that Crabtree was involved with.
It sounds like Crabtree will hear one way or another about the case before the Super Bowl. Police chief Greg Suhr said he hoped the investigation would be wrapped up in the next 10 days. The 49ers expressed public confidence that Crabtree would not be charged in the wake of the event, and that confidence appears to be warranted.