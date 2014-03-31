Michael Bush set to visit New England Patriots

The Patriots still are looking for a goal-line back after the bruising LeGarrette Blount departed for Pittsburgh last week. Shane Vereen and Stevan Ridley stand to be featured in the Patriots' attack, but New England regularly utilizes three backs. Ridley isn't reliable in the red zone with his well-chronicled ball-security issues, and Vereen was often split out wide as a "Joker" last season as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets.