Michael Bush released by Chicago Bears

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Bearswere releasingMichael Bush, according to a source informed of the team's decision. The Bearslater confirmed the move.
Bush signed a four-year, $14 million contract in 2012. Cutting him will save the Bears $1.85 million in salary cap space as they try to fill their holes on defense.
In two seasons in Chicago, Bush had just 177 carries for 608 rushing yards. His play was even more diminished in coach Marc Trestman's offense last season than with the previous regime. Also, for a big back, Bush wasn't particularly stellar on short yardage and goal-line plays.
Cutting Bush makes perfect sense for the Bears, who are still hitched to Forte's wagon in the backfield and can find a better replacement backup for much cheaper.
As for Bush, there likely are to be some rumors about a return to the Raiders, who will be in the market for a running back. He had his most productive years in Oakland, including a 977-yard season on the ground in 2011. Bush is not likely to get more than a low-salary, short-term deal late in free agency, given the soft market for running backs.
