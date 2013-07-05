Michael Bush played most of '12 with shoulder fracture

Chicago Bears backup running back Michael Bush ended the 2012 season on injured reserve with a rib injury. Bush told the Chicago Tribune he also played most of the season with a fractured bone in his right shoulder.
"How did I play through it?" Bush asked rhetorically after saying he suffered it in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "The same way I was going to play through the rib injury until I realized (the rib injury) was worse than what it was. That's just me. Once I broke my leg (in college) ... if it ain't my leg and it ain't my feet and I can still walk around and run, I'm going to play.''
Bush didn't undergo surgery on either injury and said both were fully healed.
Bush's role in new coach Marc Trestman's offense currently is undefined. The creative coach will want the more versatile Matt Forte to be on the field for the bulk of the plays. However, Trestman said during minicamp that he liked Bush's downhill-style of running and what it could add to the offense.